Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that he would play a lot of mind games with Virat Kohli if he were bowling to the India captain.

Kohli is widely considered to be the best batsman in the world today and among the top captains as well.

He is currently on the verge of surpassing iconic India batsman Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most ODI centuries in history.

Tendulkar has 49 to his name, while Kohli sits in second place with 43, meaning he only needs seven more hundreds to go past the Little Master.

Despite this, Akhtar would try to get into Kohli’s head and unsettle him by telling him “that there’s no way he can cut or pull me off my bowling”.

“I would initially get into Virat Kohli’s head. I would tell him that there’s no way he can cut or pull me off my bowling,” he said on the ESPNcricinfo video podcast as quoted by NDTV.

