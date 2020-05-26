Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has called former captain Salman Butt a “good batsman”.

Imad said this when asked what comes to mind when he thought of Salman.

Salman hasn’t played for Pakistan since he was banned for five years for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world.

Salman represented the Lahore Qalandars in just one game in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 21 runs.

Imad, meanwhile, captained the Karachi Kings and accumulated 121 runs in nine matches at an average of 30.25.

The 31-year-old, who last represented Pakistan during their T20 series against Bangladesh in January, also took five wickets at an average of 41.60.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shan Masood doesn’t think Babar Azam is the best batsman in the world

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...