Imad Wasim crowns current Pakistan player as the best bowler in the world

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim has crowned left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir as the “best bowler in the world”.

Amir hasn’t played international cricket since October 2019, but recently finished as the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with 10 wickets in nine matches for the Karachi Kings at an average of 26.20.

Imad said this when asked what comes to mind when he thought of Amir.

Imad, meanwhile, captained the Karachi Kings and accumulated 121 runs in nine matches at an average of 30.25.

The 31-year-old, who last represented Pakistan during their T20 series against Bangladesh in January, also took five wickets at an average of 41.60.

