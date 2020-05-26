Imad Wasim reveals which Pakistan bowler is quick

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim has admitted that left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz is “quick”.

Imad said this when asked what comes to mind when he thought of Wahab.

Wahab recently played for the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and finished as the third-highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets in nine matches at an average of 23.18.

Imad, meanwhile, captained the Karachi Kings and accumulated 121 runs in nine matches at an average of 30.25.

The 31-year-old, who last represented Pakistan during their T20 series against Bangladesh in January, also took five wickets at an average of 41.60.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shan Masood doesn’t think Babar Azam is the best batsman in the world

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...