Imad Wasim reveals which Pakistan bowler is a wicket-taker

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim has called pace bowler Hasan Ali a “wicket-taker”.

Imad said this when asked what comes to mind when he thought of Hasan.

Hasan played an instrumental role in leading Pakistan to victory in the 2017 Champions Trophy as he was the highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets in five matches at an average of 14.69.

In fact, Hasan was even named Player of the Tournament.

Since then, he has taken 28 wickets in eight Test matches at an average of 30.03 and 40 wickets in 32 ODIs at an average of 35.72.

In regards to T20 Internationals, he has picked up 25 wickets in 23 matches at an average of 27.20.

Hasan recently represented the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he took eight wickets in nine games at an average of 34.37.

However, he has since suffered a recurrence of the back injury that kept him out of action for months last year and could be facing eight months on the sidelines as he may need to undergo surgery, according to Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq.

Imad, meanwhile, captained the Karachi Kings and accumulated 121 runs in nine matches at an average of 30.25.

The 31-year-old, who last represented Pakistan during their T20 series against Bangladesh in January, also took five wickets at an average of 41.60.

