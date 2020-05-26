Imad Wasim reveals which Pakistan player is a killer

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim has revealed that opening batsman Fakhar Zaman is a “killer”.

Imad said this when asked what comes to mind when he thought of Zaman.

Zaman represented the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and scored 246 runs in nine matches at an average of 27.33 and a strike-rate of 132.97.

Imad, meanwhile, captained the Karachi Kings and accumulated 121 runs in nine matches at an average of 30.25.

The 31-year-old, who last represented Pakistan during their T20 series against Bangladesh in January, also took five wickets at an average of 41.60.

