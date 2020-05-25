Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad lashed out at a fan who trolled him during a question and answer session on Facebook.

After being asked about his favourite memories, Shehzad picked winning the T20 World Cup in 2009 and 2017 Champions Trophy.

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets to taste T20 World Cup glory and demolished India by 180 runs to win their first-ever Champions Trophy.

While Shehzad didn’t play in either of those two games, he was still part of Pakistan’s squad for both tournaments.

When a fan said that Pakistan had won both games because he wasn’t part of the playing XI, Shehzad didn’t take too kindly to the remark, and replied: “Alhumdulillah proudly served drinks to my fellow countrymen/colleagues that day. What have your achievements been so far apart from fixing in other’s comments to troll them?”

