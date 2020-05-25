Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ahmed Shehzad picked legendary Pakistan captain Imran Khan and iconic West Indies batsman Sir Viv Richards as his two favourite cricket personalities.

Imran, who led Pakistan to World Cup glory in 1992 and is now the country’s Prime Minister, featured in 88 Tests and accumulated 3,807 runs, which included six hundreds and 18 half-centuries, at an average of 37.69.

He also took 362 wickets at an average of 22.81.

In regards to his ODI career, Imran scored 3,709 runs in 175 matches, which included a century and 19 fifties, at an average of 33.41.

He also picked up 182 wickets at an average of 26.61.

Richards, meanwhile, represented the West Indies in 121 Tests and scored 8,540 runs, which included 24 centuries and 45 fifties, at an average of 50.23.

He also featured in 187 ODIs and accumulated 6,721 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 45 half-centuries, at an average of 47.

“Sir Viv, Imran Khan and and so many others,” Shehzad said during a question and answer session on Facebook.

