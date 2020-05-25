Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad noted that what makes limited overs captain Babar Azam as good as India skipper Virat Kohli and Australia batsman Steve Smith is his ability to perform in all three formats.

This came after a fan initially asked him whether Kohli or Smith was the best player in all three forms of the game.

Azam recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 345 runs in 10 games for the Kings at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

Overall, the 25-year-old has been Pakistan’s most consistent player over the past 12 months.

“Both are classy in their own way. Babar is also right up there,” Shehzad said during a question and answer session on Facebook.

