Pakistan batsman Shan Masood has faced some of the best bowlers in world cricket today, but who has he crowned the toughest of the lot?

That honour would go to Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins.

Cummins has taken 143 wickets in 30 Tests at an average of 21.82, 105 wickets in 64 ODIs at an average of 27.55 and 36 wickets in 28 T20 Internationals at an average of 19.86.

“I found Pat Cummins to be the toughest bowler to face. He is the number one Test bowler in the world today. The title itself tells the story about how good he is,” Masood told the Cricast YouTube show as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

