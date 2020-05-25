Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Shan Masood has revealed that iconic all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was his favourite India player growing up.

Yuvraj scored 1,900 runs in 40 Tests, which included three centuries and 11 fifties, at an average of 33.92. He also took nine wickets at an average of 60.77.

The 38-year-old also represented India in 304 ODIs and accumulated 8,701 runs, which included 14 hundreds and 52 half-centuries, at an average of 36.55. As for his bowling, he claimed 111 wickets at an average of 38.68.

In regards to his T20 International career, Yuvraj made 1,177 runs in 58 matches, which included eight fifties, at an average of 28.02. He also picked up 28 wickets at an average of 17.82.

“When I used to watch cricket, Yuvraj Singh was my favourite Indian cricketer,” Masood told the Cricast YouTube show as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Misbah-ul-Haq confirms Sarfaraz Ahmed will be picked for England tour

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...