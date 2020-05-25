Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has revealed that he has been doing “lots of indoor drills” to keep himself fit and healthy during the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

Going more into specifics, he said the exercises he does are aimed at boosting his “endurance and stamina”.

Shehzad hasn’t played for Pakistan since their T20 series against Sri Lanka in October 2019.

The 28-year-old recently represented the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but failed to live up to expectations as he scored 61 runs in seven matches at an average of 8.71 and a strike-rate of 95.31.

“Lots of indoor drills for endurance and stamina,” Shehzad said during a question and answer session on Facebook.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Misbah-ul-Haq confirms Sarfaraz Ahmed will be picked for England tour

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...