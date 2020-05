Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has made it clear that Babar Azam “has done a very good job” as T20 captain.

Azam replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain in October last year, but in his first series, Pakistan were beaten 2-0 by Australia.

However, in Pakistan’s most recent T20 series, which was against Bangladesh in January, Azam guided his side to a 2-0 win.

Earlier this month, the 25-year-old was given more responsibility as he was appointed as Pakistan’s ODI captain.

Misbah revealed that naming Azam T20 skipper last year was a test to see how he would “respond to this challenge”.

“Making him the T20 captain was a tester. We wanted to see how he will respond to this challenge. All of us agree that he has done a very good job and his biggest plus is that being among the worlds top players he leads by example,” Misbah told the Cricket Baaz YouTube channel as quoted by¬†The New Indian Express.

“If you are a performer like Babar then it becomes easier for you to motivate the rest of the team and get things done.

“Even when I was made captain in 2010 my performances were here and there and I was in and out. But captaincy changed my game and mindset and I became a more hard working and motivated cricketer.”

