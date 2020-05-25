Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has made it clear that Babar Azam “has done a very good job” as T20 captain.

Azam replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain in October last year, but in his first series, Pakistan were beaten 2-0 by Australia.

However, in Pakistan’s most recent T20 series, which was against Bangladesh in January, Azam guided his side to a 2-0 win.

Earlier this month, the 25-year-old was given more responsibility as he was appointed as Pakistan’s ODI captain.

Misbah revealed that naming Azam T20 skipper last year was a test to see how he would “respond to this challenge”.

“Making him the T20 captain was a tester. We wanted to see how he will respond to this challenge. All of us agree that he has done a very good job and his biggest plus is that being among the worlds top players he leads by example,” Misbah told the Cricket Baaz YouTube channel as quoted by The New Indian Express.

“If you are a performer like Babar then it becomes easier for you to motivate the rest of the team and get things done.

“Even when I was made captain in 2010 my performances were here and there and I was in and out. But captaincy changed my game and mindset and I became a more hard working and motivated cricketer.”

