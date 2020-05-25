Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq believes that limited overs captain Babar Azam “is currently very close to being in the same class as Virat Kohli, Steve Smith or Joe Root”.

Azam recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 345 runs in 10 games for the Kings at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

Overall, the 25-year-old has been Pakistan’s most consistent player over the past 12 months.

“I don’t like comparisons but Babar is currently very close to being in the same class as Virat Kohli, Steve Smith or Joe Root,” Misbah told the Cricket Baaz YouTube channel as quoted by The New Indian Express. “He believes in the work ethic that if you want to better Kohli you have to work harder than him at your skills, fitness and game awareness.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam reveals whether Misbah-ul-Haq is too controlling

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...