Faisal Iqbal has claimed that Pakistan’s “so-called batting stars” were “scared” to bat at number three, especially during tours of Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and England.

The former batsman added that since none of the batsmen people see as legends wanted to come in at number three, he was “forced” to do it.

Faisal’s shocking allegations came in response to a column from former Australia captain Ian Chappell on ESPNcricinfo, which revolved around the number three spot.

Gone throughout the same in my era from debut till last game,as our so called batting stars (regular in all formats) were SCARED to go at 3 specially on tours of Australia,NZ,SA,ENG & i was FORCED (no other option for me) to go & bat, which I successfully did on many occasions! https://t.co/x6b9Zi4Vm2 — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) May 24, 2020

“Gone throughout the same in my era from debut till last game as our so-called batting stars (regular in all formats) were SCARED to go at 3 specially on tours of Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, England and I was FORCED (no other option for me) to go and bat, which I successfully did on many occasions!” Faisal said.

