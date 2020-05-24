Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam has made it clear that he and the rest of the team will only tour England if “proper health and safety measures are put in place”.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

However, with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic still wreaking havoc around the world, Azam insisted that “human life has far more value than cricket”.

“Human life has far more value than cricket and [the] PCB will only go ahead with the tour if proper health and safety measures are put in place,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

