Former Pakistan batsman Imran Farhat has picked Australia seamer Shaun Tait over Shoaib Akhtar as the fastest bowler he has faced.

This is because Farhat faced the delivery where Tait bowled at an eye-popping 160.7 kph. This occurred during Australia’s clash with Pakistan in Melbourne in February 2010.

Speaking about that particular over when he faced Tait, Farhat said: “It was me. I never forget this over lol.”

As for Akhtar, he is one of the greatest fast bowlers Pakistan ever produced and stills holds the record for the fastest delivery, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

