Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has revealed that he takes all criticism from his critics, especially the media, positively.

Shehzad noted that it encourages him to work hard so that his performances on the field end up speaking for itself.

“Take it positively and work hard so your performance speaks for itself,” Shehzad said during a question and answer session on Facebook.

Shehzad hasn’t played for Pakistan since their T20 series against Sri Lanka in October 2019.

The 28-year-old recently represented the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but failed to live up to expectations as he scored 61 runs in seven matches at an average of 8.71 and a strike-rate of 95.31.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Misbah-ul-Haq confirms Sarfaraz Ahmed will be picked for England tour

