My selfie skills are lit – Which Pakistan player said this?

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has said that his selfie skills might be “too lit” when asked why he is known as the selfie king.

Shehzad’s hilarious comment came during a question and answer session with fans on Facebook.

“Maybe because my selfie takings skills are too lit?” he said.

Shehzad hasn’t played for Pakistan since their T20 series against Sri Lanka in October 2019.

The 28-year-old recently represented the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but failed to live up to expectations as he scored 61 runs in seven matches at an average of 8.71 and a strike-rate of 95.31.

