Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad delivered a brutally hilarious response to a fan that asked him when he will be retiring.

Shehzad hasn’t played for Pakistan since their T20 series against Sri Lanka in October 2019.

The 28-year-old recently represented the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but failed to live up to expectations as he scored 61 runs in seven matches at an average of 8.71 and a strike-rate of 95.31.

Replying to the fan’s question on Facebook, Shehzad said: “Soon after you show your face in the DP (display picture).”

