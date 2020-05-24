Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has revealed that legendary leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed wanted to be a singer, but “wasn’t very good”.

Waqar noted that Mushtaq tried and worked really hard at singing, but it just didn’t work out.

Instead, Mushtaq went on to become one of Pakistan’s most respected spinners as he claimed 185 wickets in 52 Tests at an average of 32.97 and 161 wickets in 144 ODIs at an average of 33.29.

Waqar Younis "In his younger days Mushtaq Ahmed really fancied himself as a singer. He would try hard, very hard, but there was just one problem, he wasn't very good" — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 24, 2020

“In his younger days Mushtaq Ahmed really fancied himself as a singer. He would try hard, very hard, but there was just one problem, he wasn’t very good,” Waqar was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Angry Babar Azam reveals what the Pakistan team must improve on

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...