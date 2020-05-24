Angry Babar Azam reveals what the Pakistan team must improve on

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam has admitted that he is less than impressed with the national team’s ranking across all three formats.

Pakistan are currently ranked seventh in Test cricket, sixth in ODIs and fourth in T20 Internationals.

With Azam being Pakistan’s ODI and T20 captain, there is no doubt he will be looking to take his side to the top of the rankings in both formats.

The 25-year-old added that Pakistan cannot keep relying on a few players to lead the team to victory. Instead, it must be a team effort where everyone pulls their weight.

“Pakistan’s rankings in Test, ODIs and T20Is is not acceptable and we will try our best to improve that,” Azam told Cricket Pakistan. “We are also need to focus on making a good team rather than just relying on individuals.”

