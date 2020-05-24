Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam has admitted that he would love to meet legendary skipper Imran Khan and “talk about his tactics on the field”.

Imran, who is now Pakistan’s Prime Minister, led the team to their only World Cup win in 1992.

With Azam being new to the captaincy, he conceded that speaking to Imran and getting some advice from him “will be beneficial for me”.

“I have not met Imran Khan yet but I would like to meet him and talk about his tactics on the field, especially during the 1992 World Cup,” the 25-year-old told Cricket Pakistan. “I’m sure that will be beneficial for me.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Angry Babar Azam reveals what the Pakistan team must improve on

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...