Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal believes that legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram would have been a T20 superstar had he been playing in this day and age.

Akram is widely considered to be the best fast bowler Pakistan has ever produced.

Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

In addition to Akram, Faisal also picked iconic West Indies batsman Sir Viv Richards.

Richards represented the West Indies in 121 Tests and scored 8,540 runs, which included 24 centuries and 45 fifties, at an average of 50.23.

He also featured in 187 ODIs and accumulated 6,721 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 45 half-centuries, at an average of 47.

