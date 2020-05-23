Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf dealt huge blow

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has been dealt a huge blow as his contract to represent Northamptonshire in the first half of the county season has been cancelled.

This is due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the fact that the starting date of the county season has been pushed back to July 1 at the earliest.

In addition to Faheem, West Indies star Kieron Pollard also suffered the same fate.

“It’s obviously really disappointing as they’re superb players and there was a real buzz around them joining the squad,” Northamptonshire head coach David Ripley was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “I’d really like to thank the players and their management for their understanding and cooperation.”

Meanwhile, Northamptonshire chief executive Ray Payne noted that there is still a chance Faheem and Pollard could feature for the team this season.

“There are a lot of ifs, buts and maybes,” he said. “We don’t have any schedule yet for next season so those players don’t know where they’re going to be. But once we’ve got a schedule, we’ll definitely be talking to them about coming back.”

Faheem, who last played for Pakistan in October 2019, recently represented Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and accumulated 50 runs in seven matches at an average of 16.66 and claimed seven wickets at an average of 31.42.

