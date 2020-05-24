Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace sensation Naseem Shah has revealed that he is “eager to deliver for my team and country” during the tour of England this summer.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

Even though this will be his first trip to England, the 17-year-old made it clear that he is “mentally prepared for the tour”.

“This will be my first trip to England and I am looking forward to doing well there and learn by playing in England’s conditions and against English players,” Naseem was quoted as saying by The Nation. “Of course, I am mentally prepared for the tour and I am eager to deliver for my team and country.”

Naseem holds the record of being the second-youngest bowler to take a five-for and the youngest to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

Most recently, he represented the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and took five wickets in six matches at an average of 32.40.

