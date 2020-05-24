Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

South Africa spinner Imran Tahir has revealed that Pakistan legend Abdul Qadir is his favourite leg-spinner.

In fact, not only did Tahir say this, but he also admitted that he would pick Qadir in his T20 XI.

Qadir represented Pakistan in 67 Tests, where he took 236 wickets, which included 15 five-wicket hauls, at an average of 32.80.

He also featured in 104 ODIs, where he claimed 132 wickets, which included two five-wicket hauls, at an average of 26.16.

Sadly, he passed away at the age of 63 in September last year.

“It’s [going to] be [the] one and only legend, Mr Abdul Qadir,” Tahir told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by CricTracker.

