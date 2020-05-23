Bangladesh to finish their tour of Pakistan in October or November?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan could ask Bangladesh to finish their tour of the country in October to November this year if the T20 World Cup is postponed, according to a source.

The tournament is set to be held in Australia from October to November, but could be rescheduled to a later date in favour of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Bangladesh played three T20 Internationals in Pakistan in January and returned for one Test in Rawalpindi in February. Pakistan won the T20 series 2-0 and crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 44 runs in the Test match.

Bangladesh were supposed to come back to Pakistan for a one-off ODI and the second Test, both of which were to be held in Karachi, but it was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Since the T20 World Cup could be pushed back to late 2021 or 2022, it would free up a window where Pakistan could play their remaining matches against Bangladesh.

Another possibility is having another team visit the country for a short series.

“There are various options and a lot of things being discussed. A clear picture will be known in due course. Let the ICC board decide on [the] T20 World Cup, then we’ll have some clarity,” the source was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Another source close to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) added: “If the T20 World Cup is shifted to a new date, which may be in late 2021 or 2022, then countries will have to find alternate arrangements to generate some revenue for themselves.

“Yes, of course, we are also discussing our contingency plans. We have discussed various options but it is at their early stages.”

