Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has revealed that he has “been honoured to be helping out the Shahid Afridi Foundation and other NGOs” to aid people in need during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

With the world having been hit hard by the virus, both Shaheen and Shahid have been putting in the hard work to distribute “supplies in rural areas”.

Other than that, Shaheen revealed that he has been maintaining his fitness so that he is ready to go once cricket resumes.

He further noted that one of the positives of the pandemic is the fact that he has the opportunity to spend more time with his family.

“This is a very tough time that we are all enduring due to the coronavirus and I pray to the Almighty that we overcome this problem as soon as we can,” he told PakPassion.

“I spend the day helping out people who are less fortunate than me as they need assistance and I have also been honoured to be helping out the Shahid Afridi Foundation and other NGOs in distributing supplies in rural areas.

“I have a small gym setup at home which I also use to stay fit as that’s all we can do for now. I suppose the only positive aspect of this situation is that I am able to spend more time with my family which would not be possible if cricket was still being played.”

