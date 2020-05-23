Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Renowned umpire Aleem Dar firmly believes that there is “no one like” the legendary Pakistan trio of Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

Miandad represented Pakistan in 124 Tests and scored 8,832 runs, which included 23 centuries and 43 fifties, at an average of 52.57.

He also accumulated 7,381 runs in 233 ODIs, which included eight hundreds and 50 half-centuries, at an average of 41.70.

Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

As for Waqar, he picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

These three players are very good. There are no one like these players@wasimakramlive @waqyounis99 @I_JavedMiandad https://t.co/4kWsX8D3z8 — Aleem Dar (@AleemDarUmpire) May 5, 2020

“These three players are very good. There [is] no one like these players,” Dar said on Twitter.

