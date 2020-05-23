Which Pakistan player does Azhar Ali consider to be his bro?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali has called wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed his brother on Twitter.

Azhar, who succeeded Sarfaraz as Test captain in October last year, made the comment while wishing the 33-year-old happy birthday.

Bhayya happy birthday 🍰 May Allah always showers his blessings upon you and your family… @SarfarazA_54 pic.twitter.com/Pl3rf5Rx6o — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) May 22, 2020

“Bhayya happy birthday. May Allah always showers his blessings upon you and your family,” Azhar said.

Sarfaraz hasn’t represented Pakistan since being sacked as Test and T20 captain last year.

However, he recently captained the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 148 runs in nine matches at an average of 21.14 and a strike-rate of 128.69.

