Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Renowned umpire Aleem Dar has said that iconic Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar will be a legend forever.

Dar’s comments about Anwar came when he picked the 51-year-old as his favourite ODI opener of all time.

Anwar represented Pakistan in 55 Tests and accumulated 4,052 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.

He also featured in 247 ODIs, where he scored 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.

He was, is and will be legend Saeed Anwer https://t.co/NtTeRhktSi — Aleem Dar (@AleemDarUmpire) May 3, 2020

“He was, is and will be [a] legend Saeed Anwar,” Dar said on Twitter.

