Aleem Dar crowns Pakistan player the world’s best fast bowler

Well-known umpire Aleem Dar crowned legendary Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar the world’s best fast bowler.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 44-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

Dar’s praised Akhtar on Twitter and even included a video of the Rawalpindi Express clean bowling iconic India batsman Sachin Tendulkar.

“World’s best fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar,” Dar said.

