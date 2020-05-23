Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Renowned umpire Aleem Dar believes that iconic Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi “was, is and will be [a] legend”.

Afridi played 27 Tests and scored 1,716 runs, which included five centuries, at an average of 36.51. He also took 48 wickets at an average of 35.60.

The 40-year-old also appeared in 398 ODIs, amassing 8,064 runs, which included six centuries, at an average of 23.57. As for his bowling, he claimed 395 wickets at an average of 34.51.

He also represented his country in 99 Twenty20 Internationals and accumulated 1,416 runs at an average of 17.92 and 98 wickets at an average of 24.44.

“He was, is and will be [a] legend Shahid Afridi,” Dar said on Twitter.

