Renowned umpire Aleem Dar has said that legendary Australia captain and batsman Ricky Ponting was one of the “greatest cricketers of all time”.

Ponting is the second-highest run-scorer in Test history with 13,378 runs in 168 matches, which included 41 centuries and 62 fifties, at an average of 51.85.

He is also the third-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket with 13,704 runs in 375 games, which included 30 hundreds and 82 half-centuries, at an average of 42.03.

In regards to his T20 International career, Ponting made 401 runs in 17 matches at an average of 28.64. He struck two half-centuries, which included a career-best knock of 98 not out.

He is one of the greatest cricketers of all time, had the pleasure of umpiring many matches in which he played ! @RickyPonting @ICC pic.twitter.com/ckENaHrvRk — Aleem Dar (@AleemDarUmpire) April 6, 2020

“He is one of the greatest cricketers of all time, had the pleasure of umpiring many matches in which he played!” Dar said on Twitter.

