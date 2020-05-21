Which Pakistan legend thinks Babar Azam was made captain too early?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz believes that Babar Azam was made captain too early.

Azam was appointed as Pakistan’s ODI captain last week and has been the country’s T20 skipper since October last year.

However, Sarfraz feels that Azam should have served as vice-captain first and gained some experience before being promoted to captain.

“I think it’s too early for him to be a captain. He should have been given more exposure as a batsman and a vice-captain before giving the reins of the team. Team members respect the skipper only when he is experienced and matured. Babar Azam is lacking on this front,” Sarfraz told The Indian Express.

