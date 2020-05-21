Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan seamer Sarfraz Nawaz believes that India pace bowler Bhuveshwar Kumar “will prove to be effective” once cricket resumes.

This is because Sarfraz thinks Bhuvneshwar will benefit from the “new system” that will come into effect, which revolves around the ban of saliva or artificial substances being used to shine the ball due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

However, players will be allowed to use sweat and Kookaburra are working on creating a wax to help players shine the ball.

“Being a conventional swing bowler, Bhuvneshwar will prove to be effective with the new system post lockdown,” Sarfraz told The Indian Express.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan legends Shoaib Akhtar and Rashid Latif makes incredibly shocking claim about Babar Azam

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...