Former Pakistan fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz believes that India captain Virat Kohli “will certainly surpass (Sachin) Tendulkar on all fronts”.

Sarfraz even went as far as saying that Kohli “is undoubtedly beyond comparison”.

Kohli is currently on the verge of surpassing Tendulkar’s record of the most ODI centuries in history.

Tendulkar has 49 to his name, while Kohli sits in second place with 43, meaning he only needs seven more hundreds to go past the Little Master.

“Virat Kohli is undoubtedly beyond comparison. He will certainly surpass Tendulkar on all fronts,” Sarfraz told The Indian Express. “Tendulkar was weak against in-swing while Kohli hardly has any flaw in his batting. Initially in his career, he would fumble against the out-swingers but now he has reached the pinnacle of his batting.”

