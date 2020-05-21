Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan spinner Faisal Iqbal has revealed that if he could pick any spinner from any era in his best XI, it would be Australia legend Shane Warne.

Warne is the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket with 708 wickets in 145 Tests at an average of 25.41.

He is also in 14th place on the all-time wicket-takers list in ODIs with 293 wickets in 194 games at an average of 25.73.

Enjoyed playing against all 4 of them!! But I will pick @ShaneWarne https://t.co/IgMnnZMqTJ — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) May 20, 2020

“Enjoyed playing against all 4 of them! But I will pick Shane Warne,” Faisal said on Twitter.

