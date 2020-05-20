Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has admitted that he would have loved to bowl to Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal and all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Akram is widely considered to be the best fast bowler Pakistan has ever produced.

Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

“It would have been a very good battle. Especially against you and Shakib. Being a left-hander, it would have been a very good battle,” Akram told Tamim during a Facebook live session as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

