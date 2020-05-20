Kevin Pietersen: Pakistan is full of wonderful people who love cricket

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary England batsman Kevin Pietersen has heaped praise on Pakistan, saying the country is full of “the most wonderful people who love the game of cricket”.

Pietersen admitted that it is great to see international cricket returning to Pakistan and was glad that for the first time ever, this year’s edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was held entirely in the country.

Sri Lanka visited Pakistan for three ODIs, three T20 Internationals and two Tests towards the end of last year, while Bangladesh also played three T20 Internationals in January and a Test match in February.

They were supposed to return in April for a one-off ODI and another Test, both of which would have been held in Karachi, but it has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“It was a beautiful tour (in 2005) and again beautiful people. It is just so unfortunate that cricket hasn’t gone back there. But in the last six months we have seen the PSL go back to Pakistan and that is wonderful to see. They are the most wonderful people who love the game of cricket. They deserve to be able to see it,” Pietersen said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

