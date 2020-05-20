Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Shan Masood picked Batman as his favourite superhero and the one he would want to be in real life.

Explaining why, Masood noted that he would love to be a “normal guy who does not have any superpower but can still make a difference”.

“I think my favourite superhero has always been Batman. So I want to be a normal guy who does not have any superpower but can still make a difference,” he said on Omer Qadri’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Masood recently captained the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 253 runs in nine matches at an average of 31.62 and a strike-rate of 128.42.

