Shan Masood reveals the two funniest sledgers in the Pakistan team

Pakistan batsman Shan Masood has revealed that wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed and opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq are the two funniest sledgers in the national team.

Masood noted that Imam in particular is “very funny”.

“There are quite a lot of funny guys because when you talk about sledging you want to have someone who is funny,” he said on Omer Qadri’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Sarfaraz [Ahmed] is funny. Imam-ul-Haq is very funny.

Masood recently captained the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 253 runs in nine matches at an average of 31.62 and a strike-rate of 128.42.

