Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Shan Masood has revealed that left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir “is somebody who will always be on top of the opposition”.

Amir recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and finished as the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 wickets in nine matches at an average of 26.20.

But, Masood noted that while Amir “can be intense” at times, he also “knows how to crack a joke”.

“If you go to fast-bowlers, there is [Mohammad] Amir. He can be intense but he also knows how to crack a joke. He is somebody who will always be on top of the opposition,” he said on Omer Qadri’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Last week, Amir didn’t receive a central contract for the 2020-2021 season.

In fact, the fast bowler has been heavily criticised for retiring from Test cricket at a time where Pakistan needed his experience since they have a very young squad right now.

