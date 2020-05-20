Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Shan Masood has revealed that opener Imam-ul-Haq is the “biggest prankster” in the national team.

Masood noted that Imam is so good at it that “he can come up with a book of pranks”.

“Imam-ul-Haq is the biggest prankster in the team,” he said on Omer Qadri’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “I think he can come up with a book of pranks.”

Masood recently captained the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 253 runs in nine matches at an average of 31.62 and a strike-rate of 128.42.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali make shocking move after central contract snub

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...