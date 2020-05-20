Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has revealed that he worked hard to overcome his self doubt after the tour of Australia last year.

Naseem made his debut in the first Test of the series in Brisbane and even dismissed Australia opener David Warner for 154.

However, the 17-year-old admitted that since he only took one wicket in the match, he began doubting himself.

But, through sheer determination and hard work, he bounced back brilliantly as he snapped up seven wickets at an average of 27.71 in the Test series against Sri Lanka in December.

He also made history in the second Test in Karachi as he became the second-youngest fast bowler to take a five-for in Test cricket.

In February, the teenager became the youngest player to take a hat-trick in Test history during the first Test against Bangladesh.

He accomplished the record-breaking feat on the third day after dismissing Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah.

Most recently, Naseem represented the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and took five wickets in six matches at an average of 32.40.

Having done well in Test cricket, Naseem noted that he is determined to excel in the limited overs formats as well.

“One year of back injury was a difficult time. I doubted myself a little after I wasn’t able to perform during the Test series in Australia. However, I kept giving my 100 percent and worked really hard to make a comeback in the following Test matches,” Naseem said on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Test cricket is the toughest format. If you have the required fitness for Tests, then ODI and T20I cricket becomes easier. I am ready to perform in limited-overs cricket like Tests, whenever I’m given an opportunity.”

Last week, Naseem got a central contract for the 2020-2021 season.

The 17-year-old received a Category C contract, which is worth PKR 550,000.

