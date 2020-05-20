Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has said that he doesn’t care about his recent central contract demotion.

Sarfaraz, who has not played for Pakistan since being sacked as Pakistan’s Test and T20 captain in October last year, was demoted from a Category A to B contract.

The wicketkeeper-batsman noted that he was glad to have been offered a central contract for the 2020-2021 season and hopes to make his international comeback soon.

“To maintain anything, you need to work very hard. Category A, B or C doesn’t matter to me, as my main target is to make a place for myself whenever I make a comeback into the national side,” Sarfaraz said on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Ups and downs are part of a cricketing career. I am grateful to be in the B category because all our top cricketers are in it.”

Sarfaraz recently captained the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 148 runs in nine matches at an average of 21.14 and a strike-rate of 128.69.

