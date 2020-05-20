Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur firmly believes that he deserved to coach the national team until this year’s T20 World Cup.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in Australia from October to November.

Arthur noted that he took Pakistan from number nine to the top spot on the T20 team rankings and even led the side to Champions Trophy glory in 2017.

With this in mind, Arthur, who now coaches Sri Lanka, noted that he didn’t deserve to be let go after the 2019 World Cup.

“I definitely felt I had more to give which is why I publicly said that I was disappointed when they [PCB] did not renew my contract,” Arthur said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “I had built a young team and I certainly wanted another 18 months and that would have taken me to the Twenty20 World Cup, which would have been the end of my term with Pakistan.

“We started at number nine in T20 cricket but we got to [the] number one position and won 11 series in a row. I feel I deserved the right to take the team to the T20 World Cup.”

