Which Pakistan player loves the team’s pace attack so much?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has said that he is “loving our new crop of pacers”.

Pakistan have a number of young and talented seamers, including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Usman Khan Shinwari and Mohammad Abbas.

With this in mind, Shehzad admitted that there is “so much talent” in the country’s pace attack.

“Loving our new crop of pacers… so much talent,” Shehzad said during a question and answer session on Instagram.

