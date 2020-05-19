Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that iconic India batsman Sachin Tendulkar would have scored 130,000 runs had he been playing now.

Akhtar’s bold statement comes after he admitted that the Little Master “batted in the toughest era of cricket”.

Tendulkar is arguably the best batsman in the history of the game and holds the record for the most runs scored in Test and ODI cricket.

Given that Tendulkar and current India captain Virat Kohli have batted in different times and against different bowlers, Akhtar noted that “it’s not good to make a comparison” between them.

Kohli has often been compared to Tendulkar and there is an ongoing debate about whether he will be better than the legendary batsman.

“Tendulkar batted in the toughest era of cricket. If he had to get the chance now, he may hit more than 1.30 lakh runs. So it’s not good to make a comparison between Sachin and Kohli,” Akhtar, who faced off against Tendulkar on numerous occasions, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

